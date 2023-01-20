PTI demands fresh LG polls in Karachi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf demanded from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to declare the recently held local bodies elections in Karachi null and void and hold elections afresh.

Addressing a presser in the capital city on Thursday, PTI secretary general Asad Umar said that the local bodies elections in Karachi were postponed several times and efforts were made to delay the exercise. However, upon arrangement of elections, a plan was hatched to steal the mandate of the city.

Under the plan, the PTI leader said, attempts were made to steal the mandate of the city by bullying, intimidation, rigging and use of force. He added that the scheme had started from the dawn of the polling day. He claimed that the Election Commission staff failed to reach many polling stations on time.

PTI leader Amjad Afridi, the party candidate from Keamari district, had made a video showing already stamped ballot papers, said Asad, adding the video was also tweeted by senior journalist Hamid Mir.

Asad Umar claimed that the PTI candidate was tortured and two of his brothers were arrested and tortured badly that one of them lost an eye. “Those involved in the plan are part of a conspiracy against Pakistan,” he remarked.

He asserted that the mandate of Jamaat-e-Islami was also stolen in Karachi, adding that the people of Karachi rejected PPP, which ruled the province six times and deprived the city of rights in a systematic and coordinated manner.

“PTI is the biggest threat to the fake system and the imported government. They are afraid of PTI and Imran Khan.

The nation including the citizens of Karachi are not ready to surrender,” the PTI secretary general said.