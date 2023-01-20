Two cops martyred in Khyber district ‘suicide’ attack

PESHAWAR: Two policemen were martyred and another was wounded in a suicide attack on a police check-post in Takhta Beg, Khyber district, on Thursday evening.

Reports said the attacker hurled a hand grenade and then opened fire on the policemen deployed at the post at around 7:30 pm.

“The cop in the check-post opened fire on the attacker that hit the explosive vest around his body and it went off,” Capital City Police Officer Muhammad Ijaz Khan told The News.

He said two policemen were martyred and another was injured in the attack. The martyred cops were identified as Manzoor and Younis. Some unconfirmed reports said the third cop had also expired.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan took notice of the attack and directed the police bosses to upgrade the security.

Police have been coming under frequent attacks in different districts of the province over the last few weeks. A number of cops have embraced martyrdom in these attacks.