 
close
Friday January 20, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

IHC summons education secy, FBISE chief over errors in textbooks

By News Desk
January 20, 2023

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday summoned Secretary Education and Chairman Federal Education Board in personal capacity on a petition regarding errors in textbooks, local media reported.

IHC Chief Justice Amir Farooq heard the petition of a female citizen on Thursday. The court expressed its indignation at lawyers of the parties, including the Federal Board, over failing to answer the court’s queries.

Comments