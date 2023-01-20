IHC summons education secy, FBISE chief over errors in textbooks

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday summoned Secretary Education and Chairman Federal Education Board in personal capacity on a petition regarding errors in textbooks, local media reported.
IHC Chief Justice Amir Farooq heard the petition of a female citizen on Thursday. The court expressed its indignation at lawyers of the parties, including the Federal Board, over failing to answer the court’s queries.
