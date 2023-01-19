Import of crude oil, LNG, other items: Cabinet okays summary for signing agreement with Russia

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet has accorded its approval to ink agreements with Russia for the import of crude oil and Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and other items.

The official sources said the cabinet okayed a summary for the import of two commodities and others from Russia through circulation on Wednesday.

The federal cabinet also approved an agreement with Russia on issues relating to custom and other matters. It may be pointed out here that a high-level delegation from Russia, including the Minister for Energy, Nikolay Shulginov, is currently in Islamabad to attend the 8th session of Pakistan Russia Inter-Governmental Commission (IGC) on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical cooperation being held from January 18 to 20 in Islamabad.

The delegation will negotiate discounted oil and LNG agreements.