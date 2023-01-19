LHC seeks govt response on unclaimed bodies

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday sought a response from the Punjab government on a plea filed by Azhar Siddique, which calls for the identification of heir less bodies.
Justice Sajid Sethi, who was hearing the plea, ordered the government to submit a detailed report on the steps being taken to identify these bodies and the number of identified heir less bodies.
The lawyer argued in his plea that heir less bodies being kept in hospitals across the province were being humiliated, which violates human rights. The hearing has been adjourned until February 7.
The issue of unclaimed bodies was brought to the public’s attention last October when an adviser to the Punjab chief minister discovered abandoned bodies on the roof of Nishtar Hospital in Multan.
NOWSHERA: The residents of Rashakai blocked the Nowshera-Mardan road at Sherin Kotay point for vehicular traffic to...
ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf surprised PTI Chairman Imran Khan and his aides by announcing...
The K-Electric says it is ready to refund Rs10.26/unit to its consumers in Feb bills. Representational...
ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet has accorded its approval to ink agreements with Russia for the import of crude oil and...
JI Emir Siraj ul Haq demanded accept the public’s mandate and hoped that the Bilawal-led party would listen to the...
By OnlineISLAMABAD: The court has issued a notice again to PTI Chairman Imran Khan to appear before it on January 24...
Comments