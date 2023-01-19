LHC seeks govt response on unclaimed bodies

The Lahore High Court building in Lahore. The LHC website.

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday sought a response from the Punjab government on a plea filed by Azhar Siddique, which calls for the identification of heir less bodies.

Justice Sajid Sethi, who was hearing the plea, ordered the government to submit a detailed report on the steps being taken to identify these bodies and the number of identified heir less bodies.

The lawyer argued in his plea that heir less bodies being kept in hospitals across the province were being humiliated, which violates human rights. The hearing has been adjourned until February 7.

The issue of unclaimed bodies was brought to the public’s attention last October when an adviser to the Punjab chief minister discovered abandoned bodies on the roof of Nishtar Hospital in Multan.