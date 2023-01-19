Former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser. PID/File

ISLAMABAD: Former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser said Wednesday whatever the government does against the PTI will only go on to strengthen it.

He was responding to query in Geo News programme Capital Talk by its host Hamid Mir.

To Mir’s query about the probability of arrest or disqualification of Imran Khan before the general elections, Asad Qaiser replied in the affirmative, and said a scared government could go to any extent, but its action would only strengthen the PTI.