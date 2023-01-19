5.8 magnitude quake injures 70 in Iran

TEHRAN: At least 70 people were injured on Wednesday when an 5.8 magnitude earthquake jolted northwestern Iran near the border with Turkey, state media said.

The quake struck near the city of Khoy in West Azerbaijan province at 13:38 pm (1008 GMT), at a shallow depth of 10-km, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said. The Seismological Center of the University of Tehran said the earthquake was of 5.4 magnitude and 12-km deep. At least “70 people were injured” trying to escape to safety and more than 300 houses in 15 villages were damaged, state television said, citing officials from the area.