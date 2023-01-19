PPP uses money, blackmailing, police to get votes, says Imran

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has alleged that the local government elections on Sunday were not free and fair.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, he said his rivals did not want polls to be held through electronic voting machines because such machines ensured transparency in the polls. “After getting reports on the latest LG elections in Sindh, it is apparent that the PPP has no commitment to fair & free elections. Instead it uses force, blackmail, police harassment, money to get votes,” Khan alleged on Twitter.

He said the results of the local government elections should have come out within hours after the polling but it took days for the results to be released because of ‘foul play’. He also criticised the Election Commission of Pakistan for what he said sabotaging the idea of holding polls through electronic voting machines. The PTI chief was of the view that no political stability could be achieved after such elections. “Such manipulated elections will only cause more agitation, polarisation & anarchy,” he wrote.