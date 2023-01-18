Fake drug case against Sanaullah: PAC seeks action against ANF officer

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Tuesday directed an inquiry and action against an Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) officer who made a fake case of drugs against Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah during the PTI-led government.

The committee Chairman Noor Alam Khan said if any serving officer was also involved, then he would write a letter to the army chief.

The committee examined the audit paras related to the Narcotics Control Division for the year 2019-20.

The committee members lashed out at the ANF for registering a fake drugs case against Rana Sanaullah Khan.

The committee member, Sheikh Rohail Asghar, said a case was instituted against a respected member of parliament which later proved to be a fake in the court.

“Who pays the salary of Anti-Narcotics Force? They make cases and then the department withdraws them,” he remarked.

The committee member, Barjees Tahir, inquired about the officers involved in the case and the action taken by the ministry concerned.

Secretary Anti-Narcotics Division told the committee that the salary of ANF employees came from the public treasury. He said whenever a case was made, action was taken on the basis of information. “The court decides whether the case is valid or not,” he told the committee.

Noor Alam Khan questioned what action was taken against the officers who made the false case.

Secretary Anti-Narcotics Division informed the chairman that if he had complained in writing, the Division could have given a briefing on it.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the briefing of secretary Narcotics Control Division, the committee sought a briefing from the ANF on the matter of bribe.

The committee directed the secretary Narcotics Division to conduct an inquiry into the Rana Sanaullah case and identify the officer who made the false case.