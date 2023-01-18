Govt urged to implement access to information laws

LAKKI MARWAT: Speakers at a seminar here on Tuesday asked the federal and provincial governments to implement access to information laws with true spirit and remove obstacles in this regard to promote budget transparency and accountability in the country.

The seminar was arranged by the citizens’ network for budget accountability (CNBA) with support of the community development organisation and centre for peace and development initiatives (CPDI) in Lakki Marwat city on Tuesday.

The speakers included CDO representative Inayatullah Khan, advocate Zafarullah Khan and a local body member Latifullah Khan.

Highlighting the state of budget transparency in Pakistan, the speakers said that the CPDI in a recent report had pointed out shortcomings in the budgeting process both at federal and provincial level.

“The budget proposals should be widely discussed with civic groups, government agencies and other stakeholders before being passed from the legislature,” said one of the speakers.

The speakers underlined the need for giving a legal protection to the citizens’ participation in the budgeting process, saying that people’s participation at different stages would help to ensure transparency in the budget making process.

They said that the role of MPs should be enhanced in budget formulation and its implementation.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government ranked first with 93 points in the comprehensiveness of budget documents and citizens’ participation,” said Inayatullah Khan referring to the CPDI report. adding that the performance of other governments was also appreciable in this regard as the budget documents meet international standard of functional and economical classification.

He also called for addressing the issues relating to citizens’ participation in budgeting, legislature oversight and duration of debate on budget in the parliament and equitable budgeting.