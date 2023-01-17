Pakistan eye solid showing in Asian Wrestling

KARACHI: Pakistan is expected to field a minimum of four wrestlers in the Asian Wrestling Championship which will be held in New Delhi from March 28 to April 2.

This correspondent has learnt that the country's premier wrestler Mohammad Inam (86kg), Mohammad Bilal (57kg) and Inayatullah (70kg) are likely to feature in the continental event. They will be joined by a wrestler from 74kg for which three wrestlers are in line and trials will be conducted to pick the best one for that slot.

Sources said Sharif Tahir is expected to win the fourth slot. “He is a young grappler. He is recovering from shoulder injury and we expect him to win the trials with an enviable ease,” the source said.

Pakistan's wrestling camp is in progress at the PSB Coaching Centre in Lahore. It has been learnt that the federation has applied for India's visas. The federation plans to send the squad by road. “It would be too costly if we opt to go by air as we will have to go to Dubai, then Kolkata and then Delhi. It would be extremely easy for us if we go by road via Wagah border where the organisers will help us,” the source said.

It was also learnt that promising wrestler Mohammad Bilal also tied the knot on Sunday. Bilal had lost trials for the last year's Commonwealth Games but had been picked for the Islamic Games latter in Turkey. He is the cousin of Mohammad Inam, who is the key grappler, in the Pakistan's squad with enormous experience under his belt.

The Asian Championship is very crucial for Pakistani wrestlers which is leading up to the Olympic qualifiers. There is a three-pronged 2024 Paris Olympics Qualifying pathway which carries three vital events including the 2023 World Championship and the 2024 Asian qualifiers and world qualifiers.

Camp sources said that national wrestlers are in top shape. “You know the camp has been in operation for the last two and a half months and all key wrestlers have attained top fitness and hopefully they will be able to further improve their fitness.”