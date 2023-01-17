Two men commit suicide

Two men allegedly committed suicide in different areas of the city on Monday. According to police, the body of a young man was found at an apartment in District East’s Sacchal Goth. The body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where the deceased was identified as 19-year-old Siddiqui, son of Allah Rakha.

Police said the youth ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan. The motive behind the suicide was yet to be ascertained. Similarly, 40-year-old Amjad was found dead at his house in Korangi. The body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy. Police said the man apparently committed suicide over unexplained reasons.

Girl downs in drain

A two-and-a-half-year-old girl drowned in a drain in New Karachi. The search operation for Alina was under way til the filing of this news story. Police were investigating trying to ascertain the behind her fall into the drain