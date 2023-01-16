LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain called on former president Asif Ali Zardari at the Bilawal House in Lahore on Sunday.
According to a private TV channel, Shujaat Hussain discussed the current political situation in Punjab with his coalition partner in the federal government.
In the meeting, Asif Ali Zardari and Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain also made contact with the central leadership of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz to discuss the caretaker setup in Punjab.
Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain also congratulated Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Asif Ali Zardari for winning the local bodies elections in Sindh.
