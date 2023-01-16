 
close
Monday January 16, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Top Story

Shujaat Hussain meets Zardari to discuss caretaker setup in Punjab

PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain called on former president Asif Ali Zardari at the Bilawal House in Lahore on Sunday

By News Desk
January 16, 2023
PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat (right) meets PPP Co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari in Lahore on December 20, 2022. — Twitter/MediaCellPPP
PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat (right) meets PPP Co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari in Lahore on December 20, 2022. — Twitter/MediaCellPPP

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain called on former president Asif Ali Zardari at the Bilawal House in Lahore on Sunday. 

According to a private TV channel, Shujaat Hussain discussed the current political situation in Punjab with his coalition partner in the federal government.

In the meeting, Asif Ali Zardari and Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain also made contact with the central leadership of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz to discuss the caretaker setup in Punjab.

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain also congratulated Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Asif Ali Zardari for winning the local bodies elections in Sindh.

Comments