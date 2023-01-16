Army, Wapda lock horns in Kabaddi final

ISLAMABAD: Army and Wapda checked into the final of the 2nd National Junior Kabaddi Championship beating their respective opponents in the semi-finals at Liaquat Gymnasium of the Pakistan Sports Complex here Sunday.

In what turned out to be an exciting semi-final clash, Wapda defeated Police 77-51 with Umair playing brilliantly for the winners. Wapda started the semi-final on a high with Police making sure they stay in the chase. Wapda, however, proved stronger winning it at the end.

In the second semi-final, Army outplayed Punjab 49-11, making full use of experience and agility to overpower inexperienced opponents. Army were in a dominant position throughout the semi-final and won with a big margin at the end.

Both Army and Wapda will play for the title today (Monday) while Police and Punjab will be seen playing for the third position.

Earlier in the morning session, Wapda edged out PAF 43-37 to make it to the semi-finals. In another important match, Army outplayed HEC 31-16 to stay at the top of the Pool.

Punjab were outstanding against Balochistan beating the ill-fated team 165-15 to earn a place in the semi-finals.