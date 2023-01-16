Bodies of two children thrown into sea by their father recovered

The bodies of two children who were thrown into the sea by their father were recovered on Sunday after efforts of four days. The incident had occurred in the wee hours of Thursday when a man, Kashif Raza, threw his two children into the sea near Manora.

Raza, who is in the police’s custody, admitted to the crime, saying that he decided to throw his children, eight-year-old Tedric and six-year-old Catterick, into the sea as he was fed up with frequent quarrels with his wife. He also said he had tried to commit suicide by drowning but could not drown himself in the sea.

Rescue workers recovered the children’s bodies off the Manora beach and shifted them to the Civil Hospital, Karachi, for medico-legal formalities. SHO Ghulam Hussain Korai said Raza was a resident of Essa Nagri who had jumped into the sea with his two children due to which his children drowned. The bodies were handed over to the family.

Welder dies in diesel tank blast

A welder died due to an explosion in a diesel tank at a shop in the Raees Goth area of Baldia Town. The Mochko police said the blast was heard for miles, and caused panic and fear in the locality.

Police, Rangers and rescue workers reached the area following the explosion. Bomb Disposal Squad experts were also called in to determine the cause of the blast. SHO Chaudhry Shahid said the explosion occurred during a welding job and killed the man who was working on the diesel tank. His body was taken to the Dr Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi, where he was identified as 35-year-old Shaukat, son of Noor Ahmed.

The officer said the welder was a resident of the same locality, adding that it was confirmed after a thorough investigation that the explosion was accidental, and that no evidence of terrorism was found.

Man dies in road accident

A young man was killed and his brother injured in a traffic accident near Sakhi Hassan Chowrangi in District Central of Karachi on Sunday. Meanwhile, five people were injured during a collision between two vehicles on the Super Highway.

The two brothers were seriously injured after their motorcycle collided with a speedy vehicle near Sakhi Hassan Chowrangi within the limits of the Taimuria police station. Police and rescue workers transported the casualties to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where 22-year-old Hasnain, son of Yusuf, succumbed to his injuries while his 24-year-old brother Hassan received treatment.

The driver responsible for the accident managed to escape the scene. A case has been registered and investigations are under way. Separately, five people were injured during a collision between two vehicles near the Toll Plaza on the Super Highway. They were shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment and later released.