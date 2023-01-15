PDM’s development works forced Imran to dissolve assemblies: Kaira

LALAMUSA: Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira has said that Imran Khan has decided to dissolve the assemblies because he knows that PDM Government has started to improved the situation and started uplift works.

Whoever takes Pakistan to the path of failure will face failure himself, he said while addressing the participants of the inaugural ceremony of Tibbi Chand Link Road, Lalamusa.

He said “the nations head to the right path when their systems are right. Imran Khan made people see a mirage and even very sensible people started accepting his mirage as reality. The nation is aware of the achievements and destructions of past military leaders. People have also tried PPP, PML-N, PML-Q and PTI. Imran Khan’s government, he added, has done nothing in his four-year rule but due to blindfolds of prejudices tied to our eyes we cannot see the reality. Today, Pakistan is in a very difficult situation. In one province, the government is being dissolved, in another, it will be dissolved tomorrow. It is their right. We said take a vote of confidence and prove that the House has confidence in you, they proved it. They did not act unconstitutionally and we should admit that. We thought that these assemblies should run and there should be continuity in the system. Assemblies should complete five years to set up a good tradition in Pakistan. Governments keep changing but the assembly completes its term.