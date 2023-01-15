Mughal era armor men to attract tourists at Lahore fort

LAHORE : Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) has introduced two armor characters of the Mughal era in Lahore Fort. The armor men will ride their horses and will be standing outside the British era jail area in Lahore Fort from 10 am to 4 pm daily. Director General of Walled City of Lahore Authority Kamran Lashari said that the authority has introduced characters of Shahi Chobdars for tourists attraction earlier, which were very much popular among the tourists, especially for a selfie. “Now we have introduced the characters of Mughal armor men and are hopeful that they will also be appreciated by the tourists. In the coming days, the authority will also introduce more characters from the Mughal era,” he said.
