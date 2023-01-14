Social media influencers can’t enter NA

The Parliament House in Islamabad. — Twitter/NAofPakistan

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Secretariat has banned the entry of unauthorized social media influencers, Youtubers and Tiktokers into the precincts of the Parliament House.

The decision was taken in the context of an incident of misbehaviour with parliamentarians by some unauthorized social media influencers at Gate 1 of the Parliament House on December 23, 2022. These Youtubers entered the precincts of the Parliament House without authorized entry.

The incident was conveyed to the president Press Reporters Association (PRA) to seek his stance. The PRA formally conveyed that it was only responsible for its members and detached itself from Youtubers and social media influencers. The PRA decided to ban the entry of unauthorized individuals into the Press Gallery and Press Lounge of the House.

It was further decided by the National Assembly Secretariat that the entry of only those media personnel would be allowed, who were associated with accredited media organizations and had valid registration cards.