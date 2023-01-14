Malik, Imran win Essa Tennis title

KARACHI: the pair of Nadir Mirza and Asad Zaman clinched the under-18 doubles title at the 11th Essa Lab national tennis championship at Modern Club here on Friday.

In the final of the said category, Nadir and Asad beat the duo of Raahim Veqar and M Salar 6-2, 6-4.

Similarly, Rashid Malik and Imran Siddiqui won the title of 55 plus doubles after bearing Zafar Hasan and Javed Iqbal 8-1 in the final.

In the final of under-10 singles, Rashid Ali thrashed Ibrahim Gill 4-0, 4-0 to take the title.

In the semifinals of under-18 singles, Raahim Veqar smashed Dhuraf Das 6-1, 6-3.

In the semifinals of under-16 singles, Asad Zaman defeated M Salar 7-5, 7-5 and Mikaeel Ali beat Ahsan Ahmed 6-2, 6-3.

In the semifinals of men’s doubles, Nameer and Baqir thrashed Noor e Mustafa and Danish Ramzan 8-3.

Ali Zaidi and Shumail beat Sherbaz Malik and Vinod Das 8-5.