PSF blames weather for poor show at British Junior Open

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) on Friday conceded that Pakistan were pretty sure of winning gold and silver medals in all the categories at the British Junior Open (BJO) but the progress was hampered by the weather, said a handout.

Pakistan have failed to win a single gold in ten categories including five for the boys as even Hamza Khan who won gold medal five years back (when Pakistan last contested the event) in the Under-15 category failed to make it to the final of Under-19 category this time.

In one of the most surprising excuses, the federation blamed the weather for the poor show.

“As far as the performance in BJO is concerned, considering the training and preparation of the contingent, the PSF was sure of winning gold and silver medals in all age categories. Unfortunately, few of our players were hit by climatic change and extreme weather conditions, however, they had been given all the possible comfort as well as medical care to maintain their focus on putting in their best during the BJO. Out of nine players, only one qualified to play the final while another player reached the semi-finals, just two players played quarter-finals and one qualified for the 4th round,” the handout says.

The PSF official that earlier promised to hold a press conference, finally came out with a handout that said: “As part of the preparations, the selected players were provided systematic training on modern grounds at Pakistan National Squash Academy (PNSA) in Islamabad through a panel of qualified coaches, physical trainers, psychologist, dietitian, etc. While considerable efforts were put in for multiplying their game standard and techniques, the progressive improvement of physical fitness of the players was also closely monitored and ensured through regular physical fitness tests. During training camp, players were made to play on the basis of best-of-seven games instead of best-of-five for improving their stamina and fitness.”

In the handout, the PSF also termed the performance during BJO as encouraging.

For the first time, the PSF has declared in open that players were banned after performing poorly in the Asian Senior Squash where Pakistan finished fifth and even failed to win a single match against some of the unknown Indian players.

“A few players showed an irresponsible attitude and did not perform up to the mark and lost their important matches. As a result, the Pakistan team secured 5th position in the Asian Senior. The matter was seriously viewed by PSF authorities. A post event meeting was held in the presence of players’ parents and reps from their parent departments. After detailed deliberations, justified consent of all the stakeholders and in light of manager’s report, a two months ban was imposed on both the players (Hamza and Noor).

It is pertinent to mention that the ban was discussed in detail with parents and the aim was only to give a wakeup call for improvement of players. No international tournament was missed by the players, rather players’ parents ensured their training personally at home stations. It is worth mentioning that PSF kept on monitoring their training.”

On the apparent decline in players PSA ranking and fears of worse in months to come, the PSF hand our says: “To support players for improving their ranking, PSF regularly organizes international tournaments for men/women in Pakistan and keeps sponsoring deserving players as per available budget. Many players utilize opportunities for improving their ranking with good preparation and few do not participate due to their own priorities abroad. Despite this, unfortunately, a declining trend in the current world ranking of Pakistani players (for being below 65) has been highlighted. But it is not the 1st time in history, players like Farhan Mehboob, Ahsan Ayaz, Farhan Zaman and Tayyab Aslam etc, had also remained below 70 ranking in the past just because of playing fewer international tournaments. PSF will continue sponsoring and supporting our deserving players for improving their ranking. However, all squash associations and departments may also sponsor their deserving players for PSA matches in the same endeavor.”

The passing mention made of ‘The News’ story (January 3) clearly says that strong fears are there that for the first time in upcoming months there will not be a single player among the top 80 of the world.