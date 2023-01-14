Phillips powers NZ to series triumph

KARACHI: Superb power-hitting from Glenn Phillips (63*) enabled New Zealand to seal the three-match ODI series 2-1 when they edged Pakistan by two wickets in the third and final day-night game here at the National Stadium on Friday.

Phillips, who came to bat when New Zealand were struggling at 181-5, did a stunning job to help the visitors chase the 281-run target with 11 balls to spare.

Phillips, who scored his maiden fifty off just 28 balls, smacked four sixes and four fours from 42 balls.

Phillips, dropped by Rizwan on 51, dominated the 64-run seventh-wicket stand with Mitchell Santner (15).

After a solid start from New Zealand Pakistan got a breakthrough when Finn Allen was run out for a run-a-ball 25, hitting four fours. He added 43 for the opening stand with Devon Conway.

Conway and Williamson then showed top resistance and added 65 for the second wicket before the former fell, held by Shan off Agha Salman.

Conway, who hit his fifty off 60 balls, struck five fours and one six in his 65-ball 52, his third ODI fifty.

Daryl Mitchell (31) then fell prey to Salman after he attempted a reverse sweep which went into the hands of close-in fielder Usama Mir. Mitchell hit one four and one six from 36 balls and put on 52 for the third wicket with Williamson. Williamson then got run out which brought Pakistan back into the game. Williamson, who scored his 42nd fifty, struck two fours in his 68-ball 53. And the visitors were 169-4 in the 34th over. Immediately after leg-spinner Usama Mir bowled Michael Bracewell (7) to pile-up further miseries on the visitors.

Kiwis kept losing wickets and Mohammad Wasim bowled Tom Latham (16) to leave them at 205-6 in the 39th over.

Earlier Fakhar Zaman (101) and Mohammad Rizwan (77) did a great job and were well-backed by Agha Salman (45) to guide Pakistan to 280-9.

They added 154 off 161 balls for the third wicket stand to keep Pakistan’s hopes of staging a decent total alive. Leg-spinner Ish Sodhi broke the stand when he bowled Rizwan who missed a late cut.

Rizwan, who brought in his eighth ODI fifty and second of the series, clobbered six fours in his 74-ball feat.

Fakhar also fell soon afterwards when he was run out after completing his eighth ODI hundred and first against New Zealand.

Fakhar, who completed his century off 120 balls, hammered ten fours and one six from 122 balls. Haris Sohail (22) also got run out after hitting one four from 25 balls. Haris, who was also hit on his helmet by a bouncer from Ferguson, added 34 for the fifth wicket with Salman.

Tim Southee then removed Mohammad Nawaz (8) and Usama Mir (6) in a single over to leave Pakistan at 253-7 in 47 overs.

Salman played a valuable innings, scoring 43-ball 45 which contained one six and four fours.

After Pakistan opted to bat first, speedster Lockie Ferguson removed Shan Masood (0) early before spinner Michael Bracewell getting rid of Babar Azam (4) to leave Pakistan struggling at 21-2.

Tim Southee claimed 3-56 while Ferguson got 2-63.

Pakistan made two changes with Mohammad Hasnain coming in for Naseem Shah and Shan replacing Imam-u-Haq.

Score Board

New Zealand went unchanged.

Pakistan won the toss

Pakistan Innings

Zaman run out sub Nicholls 101

Shan c †Latham b Ferguson 0

Babar (c) st †Latham b Bracewell 4

Rizwan † b Sodhi 77

Sohail run out sub HM Nicholls 22

Salman c sub Bracewell b Southee 45

Nawaz b Southee 8

Mir c sub Nicholls b Southee 6

Wasim c Williamson b Ferguson 7

Haris Rauf not out 1

Hasnain not out 4

Extras:(lb 3, w 2) 5

Total: 50 Ov 280/9

Fall: 1-2, 2-21, 3-175, 4-191, 5-225, 6-247, 7-253, 8-270, 9-276

Bowling: Tim Southee 10-0-56-3, Lockie Ferguson 10-0-63-2, Mitchell Santner 10-0-64-0, Michael Bracewell 10-0-44-1, Ish Sodhi 10-0-50-1