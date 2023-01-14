Charsadda TMA employees protest non-payment of salaries

CHARSADDA: The employees of the Tehsil Municipal Administration on Friday staged a rally against non-payment of salaries.
Led by TMA Employees Union district president Rashid Khan and general secretary Afsar Ali, the protesters gathered outside the Charsadda Press Club.
Central and provincial leaders of All Pakistan Local Government Workers Federation and United Municipal Workers Union, including Malik Muhammad Naveed Awan, Sawar Khan, Raziq Khan, Zaheer Sheikh, Muhammad Ishtiaq, Rasheed Khan, Waqar Shah, Khawaja Aftab Elahi spoke on the occasion.
The speakers said that mistreatment of municipal employees should be stopped. They said the standards of cleanliness and municipal services are deteriorating day by day. They said the employees of TMAs in Karak, Lakki Marwat, Dera Ismail Khan, Bajaur, Miranshah, Sarai Norang and merged districts have been deprived of salaries and pension, death grant, and pension commutation for the past several months.
Malik Naveed Awan said that despite the announcement of timely salaries in a press conference of Finance Minister Taimur Jhagra, salaries were not given to the employees who faced problems in managing their household expenses.
NOWSHERA: Awami National Party General Secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain on Friday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf...
MANSEHRA: A minor girl was killed and 10 persons sustained injuries when a passenger van plunged into a ravine in...
LAKKI MARWAT: Bannu Division Commissioner Matiullah Khan inaugurated a free virtual education platform at a ceremony...
PESHAWAR: Gomal University, Dera Ismail Khan, became a virtual battlefield on Friday when its ousted director...
BANNU: A jirga of Bakakhel, Janikhel and other tribes here on Friday stopped work on the laying of a pipeline in the...
ABBOTTABAD: The National Accountability Bureau has launched an investigation into the alleged malpractices of the...
Comments