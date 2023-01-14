Charsadda TMA employees protest non-payment of salaries

CHARSADDA: The employees of the Tehsil Municipal Administration on Friday staged a rally against non-payment of salaries.

Led by TMA Employees Union district president Rashid Khan and general secretary Afsar Ali, the protesters gathered outside the Charsadda Press Club.

Central and provincial leaders of All Pakistan Local Government Workers Federation and United Municipal Workers Union, including Malik Muhammad Naveed Awan, Sawar Khan, Raziq Khan, Zaheer Sheikh, Muhammad Ishtiaq, Rasheed Khan, Waqar Shah, Khawaja Aftab Elahi spoke on the occasion.

The speakers said that mistreatment of municipal employees should be stopped. They said the standards of cleanliness and municipal services are deteriorating day by day. They said the employees of TMAs in Karak, Lakki Marwat, Dera Ismail Khan, Bajaur, Miranshah, Sarai Norang and merged districts have been deprived of salaries and pension, death grant, and pension commutation for the past several months.

Malik Naveed Awan said that despite the announcement of timely salaries in a press conference of Finance Minister Taimur Jhagra, salaries were not given to the employees who faced problems in managing their household expenses.