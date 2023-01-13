Geneva conference: Siraj wants loans conditions be made public

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Siraj-ul-Haq said not aid but loans were given to the country in the Geneva Conference, and the nation must be informed about the conditions of the loans. Sadly, the ruling elite considered the foreign loans as the key to all the problems, he said while addressing the central training workshop for JI leaders and participants at Mansoora on Thursday.

He alleged that the "corrupt" troika in the form of PDM, PPP and PTI was not ready to reduce non-development expenditure nor does it want to end corruption, protocol and VIP culture. The federal and provincial governments of 15 parties could not bring stability to the country despite tall claims, as the inflation, unemployment and poverty continued to destroy the economy, industry, agriculture and business sectors.

He said the rulers and bureaucrats, who pledged allegiance to the colonialists, have mercilessly looted the treasury, Tosha Khana and national resources. The current and previous governments are equally responsible for the problems. They have put the country's ideology, economy, politics, society in danger, he added.

He said JI’s struggle is for enforcing the Islamic system in the country. The present ruling parties are the continuation of the same system against which the Muslims fought to build Pakistan. He said the local body elections in Karachi should be held on time and give the people the right to choose their representatives freely and fairly. No one can take away this basic democratic and constitutional right from the people.

He said the MQM, united or separate, cannot escape defeat, since the people of Karachi have recognised those who destroyed the city. He asked the people of Karachi to support Jamaat-e-Islami to let it pull them out of the myriad of problems created by the tried and tested political parties in the past.