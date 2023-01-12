Snowfall paralyses life in Abbottabad, other areas

ABBOTTABAD: Almost one feet of snow has fallen on hilly resorts of Nathiagali, Ayubia, Changla Gali, Donga Gali, Bara Gali and Thandiani in the district while the continuous rain and inclement weather has paralysed life in Abbottabad and other areas as temperatures plunged to below freezing point on Wednesday.
Several roads in the areas, including Abbottabad-Murree Road, were closed because of the snowfall while as many as four teams of Galiyat Development Authority have been engaged in road clearance at different points. According to the Met Office, the snowfall that started in the early hours of Wednesday would continue till Friday evening.
