Grenade lobbed into journalist’s house

PARACHINAR: Unidentified men lobbed a grenade into the house of a journalist situated on the outskirts of Parachinar city here late Tuesday night, police said.

According to the police, the house of a journalist Mohammad Ali Turi was attacked with a grenade, which damaged the two-storey building. However, no loss of life was reported in the blast.

The windowpanes of the house and the windscreen of a car parked at the house were also smashed due to the impact of the blast.

District Police Officer Abdul Samad told reports in Parachinar that the police had formed an inquiry committee to probe the incident besides registering the first information report.

Meanwhile, the local journalists, including Ali Afzal Afzaal, president of Kurram Press Club, and Azmat Alizai, president of Kurram Union of Journalists condemned the attack and demanded the government to provide protection to the media persons.