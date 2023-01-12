Establishment backing political parties: Siraj

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq has said the statements by the leaders of ruling parties and opposition parties show that powerful establishment is still providing them backing one way or the other, though the latter announced its impartiality and neutrality in politics.

Addressing a press conference at Mansoorah here on Wednesday, he said the politics of PDM and PTI is wholly dependent on the support of the establishment. He said the ruling coalition parties are badly engaged in the fight for the protection of self-interests without paying any heed to the problems of the people who stood in queues in every city to purchase flour and other basic needs. The policies PDM, he said, are continuation of the PTI rule and rulers failed to fix the crises facing the country. He said bad governance and corruption have always been the major issues, whose gravity could be judged from the Geneva Conference where world leaders repeatedly emphasised upon the need for transparency in flood relief funds.

Siraj said the government badly failed in controlling inflation and rising unemployment, as the prices of basic commodities rose to more than 100 percent in the last few months. He said the IMF was pressuring the government to further increase the electricity, gas and petroleum prices.