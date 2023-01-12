Nawaz Sharif College declared UHS constituent

LAHORE:The Punjab government has declared Nawaz Sharif Medical College Gujarat and Sargodha Medical College the constituent colleges of the University of Health Sciences (UHS) and Faisalabad Medical University respectively.

The Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department issued a notification in this regard. Earlier, Nawaz Sharif Medical College was a part of the University of Gujarat and Sargodha Medical College was a constituent college of the University of Sargodha. The Punjab government has already attached Gujranwala Medical College as a constituent college of UHS. Moreover, a special compensatory allowance notification was also issued on Wednesday for the employees working in UHS Jinnah Campus, Kala Shah Kaku, according to which the employees will get an allowance equal to 20 half dailies as per their respective pay scales.

The allowance was approved in the 52nd meeting of the UHS Board of Governors. According to the notification, employees of grade 1 to 4 will get Rs 4960, those in grade 5 to 11, Rs 6240, grade 12 to 16 staff Rs 11,200, officers and faculty in grade 17 and 18 will get Rs 20,000 while officers in grade 19 and 20 will be given Rs. 24,880 as a monthly compensatory allowance.