‘Pervaiz Elahi tried to meet ECP chief’

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi attempted to meet Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja through a former bureaucrat, sources told the Geo News on Tuesday.
Elahi, a leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PMLQ), is an ally of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Punjab, whose Chairman Imran Khan has repeatedly criticised the CEC for supporting the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN).
A request to meet the CEC at a private location was made some time ago, according to the sources, who also said that Raja turned down the offer.
“CM Elahi can come to the office if he wants to meet me,” sources quoted the ECP chief as saying.
The chief minister attempted to meet the ECP chief despite PTI Chairman Imran Khan repeatedly alleging Raja was biased and supported the PMLN.
He also claims that the ECP verdict disqualifying him was issued at the direction of PMLN.
