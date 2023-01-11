PBC enrolls 339 advocates of Supreme Court

ISLAMABAD: The Enrolment Committee of Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) has enrolled 339 advocates of Supreme Court across the country.
The Enrolment Committee, after considering some 525 applications, enrolled 339 advocates. The advocates who were enrolled include 67 from Karachi, 82 from Peshawar, 35 from Lahore, 21 from Multan and Bahawalpur, 33 advocates from Islamabad, 51 from Rawalpindi and 50 from Quetta. A very large number of applications pending for many years, were disposed of. In comparison, during the previous five years (2016 to 2021) 759 applications were considered and 468 ASCs were enrolled.
