SC allows bail plea of Ijaz Jakhrani

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday, while granting bail to Ijaz Jakhrani, advisor to Chief Minister Sindh, observed a person is innocent until proven guilty by a court of law. A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Umer Ata Bandial heard the bail before arrest appeal of Ijaz Jhakrani.

During the course of hearing, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) did not object to the bail before arrest of Ijaz Jakhrani. Additional Prosecutor NAB submitted before the court that the NAB law after amendments does not apply to offence of rupee less than 500 million.

Similarly, counsel for Jakhrani assured the court that his client will face the trial and will ensure his appearance on every hearing of the case. During the hearing, a female witness of the case complained she has been threatened. The Chief Justice asked her as to whether her statement has been recorded by the trial court. At this, Madiha Malik, the witness in the matter, replied in affirmative. Chief Justice asked her to approach the police, and if the matter is not resolved, she could file a separate application before the apex court.

During the hearing, Chief Justice remarked that it’s the principle of law that an accused is innocent until proven guilty by law. Later, the court approved the bail application of Ijaz Jhakrani. It is pertinent to mention here that Ijaz Jakhrani was nominated in a NAB Reference of Rs311 million.