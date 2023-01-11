Gutka factory unearthed, five ‘criminals’ held in Malir combing operations

Karachi: A gutka factory was unearthed and five alleged criminals were arrested during combing operations conducted by police and Rangers on Tuesday.

A heavy contingent law enforcers cordoned off Hashim Goth, Allah Dad Goth and Moinabad and conducted a thorough search of suspected houses. During the operation in Allah Dad Goth, a gutka factory was unearthed and its owner, Rasi alias Bahadur, was arrested.

The suspect had a criminal record as three cases had already been registered against him at different police stations, said District Malir SSP Irfan Bahadur. The police claimed seizing 11 kilograms of mawa and material used for making gutka and mawa.

In Sharafi Goth, the police arrested two suspects, namely Sajid Ali and Shahid, during an operation. SSP Bahadur said the police searched over 25 houses and checked the criminal records of 42 people.

Separately, the Malir police along with women officers conducted a combing operation in different parts of Bin Qasim Town, including Pipri and Sindhi Goth. According to SSP Bahadur, two wanted criminals, Farhan Ali and Ashfaq Khan, were arrested and 30 bore pistols and four motorcycles were seized from their possession.