We needed 40-50 more runs: Latham

KARACHI: New Zealand's highly experienced batsman Tom Latham has said that lack of meaningful partnerships costed them the first ODI against Pakistan here at the National Stadium on Monday. “I think we did not have enough runs and when we tried for big partnerships we lost wickets at crucial times,” Latham told reporters after New Zealand was beaten by Pakistan by six wickets. “Had we reached around 300 runs I think the things would have been different. The fire they showed with the ball was very good and to keep push that run-rate up and credit to the way Rizwan, Babar and Haris played exceptionally well. I guess for us to take that learning from today and we can put that into practice in a couple of day's time,” he said.

He said that New Zealand were around 40 to 50 runs short. “Yes we were probably little bit short. You know our biggest partnership is just over 60. If you want to post a score of around 300 then you need those big partnerships. Had we 40 to 50 more on the board then the things would have been slightly different and they might have attacked little bit more and would put a few chances to take few more wickets but for us to try to learn from game to game and hopefully we could take that experience from tonight and play well in the next game.