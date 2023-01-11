Naseem hails team work for impressive win

KARACHI: Pakistan's young pace-sensation Naseem Shah has said that the execution of his plans paid dividends in the first ODI of the three-match series against New Zealand here at the National Stadium on Monday.

“Thank God we won the game. The performance matters a lot when you win a game. It was simple to bowl according to the strength. I followed the plans and God succeeded me,” Naseem told reporters after he played a key role in Pakistan's big win over New Zealand.

Naseem took 5-57 and restricted New Zealand to 255-9. Pakistan then chased the target with 11 balls to spare after losing four wickets in the process.

Naseem credited the entire team for fine performance.

“To be honest the pitch was good. The credit goes to everyone. Wasim Junior, Usama Mir and Nawaz bowled brilliantly. The pitch was good but it was not assisting the bowlers too much. The ball was little bit reversing which we benefited from. It was gripping well so spinners bowled well and then batsmen batted well. So overall it was a team work,” he said.

Asked which formats he would like to priorities in order to prolong his career Naseem said he enjoys every format.

“I enjoy all formats. I also try to improve day by day. The desire is to play well in all three formats and help Pakistan win matches,” said Naseem.

He said that he tries to further improve his skills.

“In Test cricket when you bowl more it makes the rest of cricket easier for you. The more you play pressure games like in the PSL, or in the county and other leagues which have helped me. I always try to improve my skills and to bring further improvement in my performances,” Naseem said.

About workload management he said they will manage it tactfully.

“When you play T20, like we were playing T20 World Cup which was followed by a Test series. Unfortunately we did not have such bowlers who were ready for tests and obviously we had to play. And the workload, as we were bowling four overs, which were 12 overs in a week, for three to four months and then to play Test cricket where you have to bowl long so it puts pressure on your muscles. Hopefully we will manage it tactfully and effort will be made to further improve fitness,” he said.