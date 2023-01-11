50 athletes trained in ice hockey, ice curling in Chitral

CHITRAL: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cultural and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) and the Winter Sports Federation of Pakistan (WSFP) jointly arranged ice sports training camp for girls and boys of different age groups in the picturesque Parwak Valley in Chitral.

Over 50 athletes participated in the camp from the Broghil, Yarkhun Lasht, Laspur, Kalash and Gabor areas of Lower Chitral.

Training equipment and ice sports kits were distributed among the participants in the three-days training camp.

WSFP vice-president Shahid Nadeem and the Canadian Coach Sabina Islam imparted training of various skill building of ice hockey and ice curling to the athletes.

Speaking on the occasion, Shahid Nadeem said that the event was meant to explore the innate abilities of the talented youth and to train them at the grass-roots level for participating in international competitions in ice hockey.

He said that the training camp would improve the capacity of players and enable them to bring laurels for the country in international events of ice hockey.