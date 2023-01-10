Afridi likely to continue as chief selector till World Cup

Former captain of the Pakistan cricket team Shahid Afridi speaks at a press conference. — AFP/File

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board is believed planning to retain interim selector Shahid Afridi as a regular chief selector while former head coach Mickey Arthur has asked for a month’s time to think over the offer floated by the PCB.

Meanwhile, former Pakistan pacer Umar Gul has emerged as one of the major contenders for the role a bowling coach. Reported attributed from the corridors of the PCB revealed that the board has offered Afridi to remain chief selector till World Cup 2023.

Afridi is currently the interim Chief Selector but PCB wants the former captain to take charge for another 10 months till the World Cup in November in India. “Shahid has had talks with PCB Chairman Najam Sethi who had initially convinced him to work as interim chief selector but now discussions have taken place on the possibility of the former captain continuing in the role given that this year Pakistan has two major events — the 50-overs Asia Cup and the World Cup in India,” one source said.

It has also been learnt that Afridi has expressed his willing to join the consultation team to select the coaching staff. Other than Afridi, former cricketers Abdul Razzaq and Rao Iftikhar Anjum are the members of the interim selection committee. As of Mickey Arthur, he will reportedly decide later this month on taking the offer as Pakistan’s head coach.