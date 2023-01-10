Naseem, batters give Pakistan easy win in 1st ODI

KARACHI: Pakistan drew first blood in their three-match One-day International series against New Zealand, beating the tourists by six wickets thanks to a brilliant display of pace bowling by youngster Naseem Shah.
Naseem took a five-wicket haul to give Pakistan the upper hand in the series opener but a few good stands enabled New Zealand to set a 256-run target. In response, Pakistan sailed to a comprehensive victory with comeback opener Fakhar Zaman (54), skipper Babar Azam (66) and Mohammad Rizwan (77 not out) scoring fifties. Haris Sohail chipped in with 32.
After being asked to bat New Zealand never looked dominant with the Pakistani bowlers giving timely breakthroughs. Speedster Naseem Shah ripped through New Zealand’s batting, finishing with figures of 5-57, his second five-for in his fourth ODI.
Michael Bracewell (43) top-scored for New Zealand and shared a 66-run sixth wicket stand with Glenn Phillips (37).
Daryl Mitchell (36) and Tom Latham (42), earlier, added 56 for the fourth wicket to keep New Zealand floating.
New Zealand were off to a shaky start when Naseem bowled Devon Convey for a golden duck in the first over.
Williamson (26) and Finn Allen (29) tried to build the innings but Mohammad Wasim, brought in the eighth over, had Allen, held by diving Agha Salman at cover.
Allen, who also hit Haris Rauf for three successive fours, smacked six fours from 27 balls. Williamson, joined by Daryl Mitchel, looked in solid mood but was bowled by debutant leggie Usama Mir with a sharply spun delivery.
Williamson smashed three fours from 39 balls. Bracewell and Latham tried to build the innings and shared 56 for the fourth wicket before the former was bowled by Nawaz after smashing one four in his 55-ball 36.
Usama then sent Latham back to leave the visitors at 147-5 in the 32nd over. Latham struck three fours in his 52-ball 42. And then came sixth-wicket stand of 66 between Bracewell and Phillips that kept New Zealand’s hopes of reaching 250 alive.
Naseem broke the stand by removing Phillips who struck one six and one four in his 53-ball 37. Naseem then also dislodged risky Bracewell before removing debutant Henry Shipley (0) off his two successive balls to leave New Zealand at 220-8. Bracewell hit four fours and a six from 42-ball 43.
Santner (21) and Southee (15*) then took New Zealand to 255-9. Naseem was ably backed by Usama with 2-42.
Pakistan won the toss
New Zealand Innings:
Allen c Salman b Wasim 29
Conway b Naseem 0
Williamson (c)b Usama 26
Mitchell b Nawaz 36
Latham †c Fakhar b Usama 42
Phillips c Azam b Naseem 37
Bracewell b Naseem 43
Santner c Nawaz b Naseem 21
Shipley b Naseem 0
Southee not out 15
Ferguson not out 1
Extras:(b 1, lb 2, w 2) 5
Total: 50 Ov 255/9
Fall of wickets: 1-1, 2-37, 3-69, 4-125, 5-147, 6-213, 7-220, 8-220, 9-251
Bowling: Naseem 10-0-57-5, Rauf 8-1-54-0, Wasim 8-0-43-1, Usama 10-0-42-2, Nawaz 10-0-38-1, Salman 4-0-18-0
Pakistan Innings:
Zaman b Bracewell 56
Imam c Shipley b Bracewell 11
Azam (c)st †Latham b Phillips 66
Mohammad Rizwan †not out 71
Sohail c Santner b Southee 32
Salman not out 13
Extras: (lb 2, w 1) 3
Total: 48.1 Ov 258/4
Did not bat: Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf
Fall of wickets: 1-30, 2-108, 3-168, 4-232
Bowling: Southee 8.1-0-55-1, Shipley 6-1-28-0, Bracewell 10-0-44-2, Ferguson 8-0-51-0, Santner 10-0-43-0, Phillips 6-0-35-1
Match Result: Pakistan won by 6 wickets
Man of the match: Naseem Shah
Umpires: Aleem Dar, Asif Yaqoob
