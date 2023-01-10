Greek mother accused of killing daughters goes on trial

ATHENS: A 34-year-old mother accused of killing her three daughters over three years went on trial on Monday in Athens, in a case that has sparked outrage in Greece.

Roula Pispirigou, who is being held in a high-security prison, is being tried for the “attempted premeditated homicide” and “premeditated homicide” of her eldest daughter. She has denied all charges.

She stands accused of poisoning nine-year-old Georgina in January 2022 by administering ketamine, an anaesthetic. At the time of her death, Georgina was in hospital where she had been for several stays since first suffering convulsions in April 2021 which left her a quadriplegic.

Pispirigou was arrested in March 2022 and has maintained her innocence since. Following her arrest, authorities began investigating the deaths of her two other daughters -- Malena, aged three when she died in 2019, and Iris, six months old when she died in 2021.