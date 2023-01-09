Woman falls prey to violence by in-laws

LAHORE:A woman died due to the alleged violence of her in-laws in the Nishtar Colony police area on Sunday.

According to the police, ‘A’, a resident of Gujranwala, married to Arshad 15 years ago, was allegedly tortured by her husband, brother-in-law and a sister-in-law. The accused subjected her to severe torture and later gave her a poisonous substance. As a result, her condition went critical. She was shifted to hospital in critical condition where she died. Police registered a murder case against Arshad and others on the complaint of the victim's brother. Police shifted the body to the morgue.

accidents: Seventeen persons were killed in different road accidents across the Punjab province during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab Emergency Service Department responded to 825 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, 17 people died, whereas 840 were injured. Around 444 persons having fatal injuries were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 396 injured were treated on the spot by Rescue medical teams.

Man shot dead: A 48-year-old man was shot dead by three persons at a clinic near Chaman Park, Harbanspura on Sunday.

The victim identified as Shahid Rasheed was sitting at a clinic when unidentified persons opened fire. As a result, Shahid sustained fatal injuries. He was shifted to hospital, but he could not survive. Police shifted the body to the morgue.