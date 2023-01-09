‘Karachi vote is only for Imran’: PTI’s women wing enough to defeat all opponents: Asad Umar

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Asad Umar said on Sunday that the opponents would not be allowed to run away from the local government (LG) elections this time, as the party’s women wing was enough to defeat the opponents in the upcoming LG polls.

Addressing the PTI Karachi women convention, he said the party, which formed the government for six times in the province, did nothing for the people of the city. Another party had started gathering its splintered groups owing to the fear of the PTI. However, the people of Karachi, in the recent by-elections, elected the PTI candidates as the members of the National assembly (MNAs). The Karachi vote belongs only to Imran Khan, he added.

He said that 2023 is the election year. The year of the election means the year of Imran Khan. The hard work of the PTI women’s wing is visible. Votes are not only important but they can play an important role in the progress of the country, he added.

He said the city of Karachi was still the same as it was 30 years ago. This city generates 90 per cent revenue, but no one is ready to give rights to the people of Karachi. A few months from today, Imran Khan would be the prime minister again and Tehreek-e-Insaf would also form the government in Sindh.