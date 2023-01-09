Sattar accepts MQM-P’s invite to protest against delimitations

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan Restoration Committee (MQM-RC) chief Dr Farooq Sattar has accepted the invitation of the MQM-Pakistan (MQM) for participating in the latter’s protest on Wednesday against gerrymandering of constituencies, incorrect census and flawed voters’ lists.

On Sunday, an MQM-P delegation led by its convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui called on Dr Sattar at his residence to discuss the current political situation, unification of the Muttahida factions, development of Karachi and future course of actions.

The MQM-P leaders invited Dr Sattar to participate in the protest who agreed on raising voice against flawed demarcations of constituencies and for a strong local government system. Later, Dr Siddiqui and Dr Sattar addressed a joint press conference stating that it was the time to voice concern against injustices to the Mohajir nation.

The MQM-P convener said that the number of Mohajirs was understated in the 2017 census and later, the voters’ lists were deliberately forged.

If the elections were held on the basis of the current demarcation of constituencies, the MQM-P would not accept the results of the polls, said Dr Siddiqui. He added that the party had approached courts, Parliament and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) but was not heard anywhere.

Dr Sattar said he had welcomed Dr Siddiqui and other MQM-P leaders and workers. “The MQM-P has taken the right decision. Injustices with the people of Karachi are continuing. We need to raise voice together.” He said the ECP should take notice and correct the delimitation of constituencies before the polls.