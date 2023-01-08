PTI stages rally against price-hike, lawlessness

BATKHELA: On the call of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman and former prime minister Imran, the PTI workers and activists staged a big rally against the prevailing price-hike, lawlessness and unemployment here on Saturday.

Spearheading the rally, Member National Assembly Junaid Akbar Khan and provincial Minister Shakil Khan said that protest against the price-hike, worsening law and order situation and unemployment would be continued till the ouster of ‘imported government.

They threatened that the next protest rally would be staged outside the Malakand Forte to press the government for acceptance of demands.

The rally started from the Batkhela Bazaar and after passing various roads, the protesters gathered outside the Batkhela Press Club where the PTI activists and lawmakers delivered speeches against the federal government’s policies.

The protesters also chanted slogans against rising price-hike, militancy and joblessness in the country.