PTI stages rally against price-hike, lawlessness

BATKHELA: On the call of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman and former prime minister Imran, the PTI workers and activists staged a big rally against the prevailing price-hike, lawlessness and unemployment here on Saturday.
Spearheading the rally, Member National Assembly Junaid Akbar Khan and provincial Minister Shakil Khan said that protest against the price-hike, worsening law and order situation and unemployment would be continued till the ouster of ‘imported government.
They threatened that the next protest rally would be staged outside the Malakand Forte to press the government for acceptance of demands.
The rally started from the Batkhela Bazaar and after passing various roads, the protesters gathered outside the Batkhela Press Club where the PTI activists and lawmakers delivered speeches against the federal government’s policies.
The protesters also chanted slogans against rising price-hike, militancy and joblessness in the country.
PESHAWAR: Safiullah has defended his PhD thesis in education from the Qurtuba University in Peshawar.According to a...
MINGORA: A jirga here on Saturday demanded the government to give 10-year tax relaxation to the Malakand Division.The...
HARIPUR: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali has said that youths need to learn technical skills now more than ever...
JAMRUD: A consultative jirga on Saturday discussed the rehabilitation and resettlement of the displaced Kukikhel...
WANA: A large number of people, including workers of various political parties, staged a protest rally against the...
SWABI: Two brothers died of gas suffocation while four members of the family fell unconscious in Kotha village here,...
Comments