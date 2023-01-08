Shahid wants Pak squash chiefs to realise modern-day needs

ISLAMABAD: Former world No 14 Shahid Zaman says the biggest problem in Pakistan squash is the lack of proper guidance and handling of youth on technical and mental fronts, and that there is no dearth of talent in Pakistan.

Shahid has flown straight to Birmingham from the USA to guide his nephew Hamza Khan and Nouman Khan during the Junior British Open. “Since my brother who lives in London has suggested that I should fly to Birmingham to look after the progress of Hamza and Nouman I reached here in time to support my nephews,” Shahid said while talking to The News from Birmingham.

“Hamza preferred training in Quetta rather than staying in Islamabad where there is a dearth of technically sound coaches. My brother has worked hard on Hamza and he is the only Pakistani player making it to the semis of the under-19 British Open. My other nephew Nouman kept his cool to make it to the final of the under-13 event. Since my arrival, I have been trying hard to work on his mental approach and I told him that players only learn and attain perfection if they work hard in crucial matches. I told him that the semis was crucial for him and his family and I am pleased that he won a tough five games semis to make it to the final. It is all about making youngsters mentally tough and ready. I don’t think anyone accompanying the Pakistan contingent to British Open has the capacity to justify his position. But it was my duty as an uncle to travel from Houston to Birmingham to make my two nephews mentally ready for tough competition.”

Shahid hoped that those handling Pakistan squash affairs would now start realizing the importance of modern-day requirements. “ I am surprised that no one realizes that. You need modern-day coaching, not the one where only discouraging and banning youth are your watchwords. Why were Hamza and Noor banned for two months?” he questioned.