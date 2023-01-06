Massive protest against lawlessness in Bajaur

KHAR: The Thousands of people from all walks of life, from across the district on Thursday converged on Shandai Mor to demand the government to end lawlessness and terrorism and restore lasting peace in Bajaur and elsewhere in tribal districts.

The protestors, including students, teachers, lawyers, doctors, rights activist, traders, civil society members and political leaders and workers staged demonstrations and rallies and urged the government, police and law enforcing agencies to put a halt to the rising incidents of target killing, extortion, kidnapping for ransom and terrorism once and for all.

Awami National Party Members Provincial Assembly Sardar Hussain Babak, Nisar Mohmand, Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement chief Manzoor Pashteen, member National Assembly Mohsin Dawar, Pakistan People’s Party ex-MNA Akhunzada Chattan, ex-senator Maulana Abdur Rashid, Maulana Khan Zaib, Gul Afzal, Shahabuddin Khan, Maulana Waheed Gul and others Addressed the protest sit-in and rallies. The people held the rallies and protest sit-in on the call of Bajaur Amn Action Committee.

The speakers said that terrorism and lawlessness would not be tolerated, therefore, the government must take concrete steps to restore lasting peace. They pledged that no one would be allowed to spread a reign of terror to fulfill their ulterior motives.

They held the government and state institutions responsible for the provision of security and protection to the people and their property. It may be mentioned that the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl, Bajaur chapter, along with all the political parties, traders’ unions and civil society members had recently staged a long protest sit-in against the prevailing lawlessness in Bajaur tribal district.

The political parties’ activists and elders of almost all tribes had also announced full support to the protest sit-in and had expressed anger at the rising incidents of target-killing and lawlessness in the Bajaur tribal district.

The protestors had gathered at the main gate of the Civil Colony in Khar, the district headquarters of Bajaur and had put forth demands to the government, including ending target killing and restoration of lasting peace in the tribal district.