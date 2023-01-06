National Jr Kabaddi to start from 13th

ISLAMABAD: A total of ten teams will be competing in the second edition of the National Junior Kabaddi Championship to be held from January 13-16 here at the Liaquat Gymnasium.

The event restricted to Under-20 contestants is meant to pick the best lot for the second Junior World Cup to be played in the first week of March 2023 (Asian Style on Mat) in Iran.

“Since there are some important events coming up this year including the World Cup and later the Asian Games in China, we want to prepare the youth under special instructions of Pakistan Kabaddi Federation president Ch Shafay Hussain. The federation president is taking keen interest in game’s promotion and wanting the youth to take the game at early stages and make efforts to become international stars,” Rana Mohammad Sarwar, Secretary Pakistan Asian and Word Kabaddi federations, when approached, said.

Besides the teams from four provinces, Islamabad, Army, Wapda, Police, PAF and HEC are to compete in the event.

Around 18 players will be shortlisted to represent the country in the World Cup.

“We are planning to establish a camp for the training of junior players in Islamabad starting from January 18. The best players are to be selected in an effort to raise a competitive outfit for the World Cup,” Sarwar added.

Pakistan finished third behind Iran and India in the first Junior World Cup.