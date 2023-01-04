Maryam named PMLN senior vice president

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz. Twitter

LAHORE: PMLN President and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif notified Maryam Nawaz as Senior Vice President of the party.

In a notification here on Tuesday, Shehbaz entrusted Maryam with the heavy responsibility of party affairs.

Besides appointing her as Senior Vice President, Shehbaz also appointed Maryam as the chief organiser of the party.

A PMLN spokesperson, sharing the notification, said that according to the new responsibilities, Maryam Nawaz will reorganise the PMLN’s hierarchy at all levels.