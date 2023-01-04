Maryam named PMLN senior vice president

LAHORE: PMLN President and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif notified Maryam Nawaz as Senior Vice President of the party.
In a notification here on Tuesday, Shehbaz entrusted Maryam with the heavy responsibility of party affairs.
Besides appointing her as Senior Vice President, Shehbaz also appointed Maryam as the chief organiser of the party.
A PMLN spokesperson, sharing the notification, said that according to the new responsibilities, Maryam Nawaz will reorganise the PMLN’s hierarchy at all levels.
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that if Imran Khan releases a...
ISLAMABAD: Federal Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Minister Ahsan Iqbal approved a 300MW coal power...
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates were among the nations to condemn a visit on Tuesday by...
KABUL: The Afghan government desires better relations with all its neighbours, including Pakistan, and believes in all...
ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan ambassador to the United States Husain Haqqani, while rubbishing the allegations levelled...
A senior Pakistan military officer has sued a UK-based YouTuber and retired army officer for defamation and damages at...
Comments