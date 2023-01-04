KP approves rules to protect women from domestic violence

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet on Tuesday approved the KP Domestic Violence Against Women (Prevention and Protection) Rules, 2022 to protect women from violence as guaranteed under the constitution. Chief Minister Mahmood Khan chaired the meeting which, besides the cabinet members, was also attended by the chief secretary and officials, said a handout.

The cabinet flayed the Pakistan Democratic Movement President Maulana Fazlur Rahman after accusing him of advocating the halt to funds for KP province and termed such statements and acts tantamount to enmity with the people of the province. The participants of the meeting deliberated upon the hardships faced by the consumers due to the closure of CNG stations in the province and the chief minister assured that he would take up the matter with the quarters concerned to provide relief to the masses.

The cabinet approved the formation of a sub-committee to be headed by the food minister and comprising of the finance minister, Local Government minister and other relevant officials as its members to fix the wheat price.

It okayed the amendments to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Village Council and Neighbourhood Council Rules of Business 2022. According to the amendments, the remuneration of the tehsil mayors and chairmen was enhanced and 200 liters of petrol per month was fixed for them.

The proposal to declare Peshawar and Termez city of Uzbekistan as sister cities was given the nod. The cabinet authorized the mayor of the Capital Metropolitan Government of Peshawar to sign the Model Sister City Agreement with Uzbekistan in this regard.

The cabinet granted ex-post facto approval to the charges incurred on fuel, transportation and other allied matters/expenditures for carrying out relief activities and survey process in various areas of the province affected by the recent monsoon rains and floods.

An emergency was declared in various flood-affected areas of the province by the Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement Department under Section 16 (A) (1) of the National Disaster Management (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) (Amendment) Act, 2019 upon the request(s) of the relevant district administration and recommendations of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority.

The cabinet approved the establishment of sessions divisions and civil divisions in the newly-bifurcated districts of Upper South Waziristan and Lower South Waziristan. The court of sessions shall be holding sittings in Spinkai Raghazai and Wanna in Upper South Waziristan and Lower South Waziristan districts respectively.

The civil courts will hold sittings in Spinkai Raghazai and Wanna in Upper South Waziristan and Lower South Waziristan districts. The transfer of state land in Miandam, Khwazakhela tehsil and Swat district was approved for Elementary and Secondary Education Department for expansion of Government Higher Secondary School Miandam in Swat district.