Wednesday January 04, 2023
World

US set for first execution of a transgender person

By AFP
January 04, 2023

WASHINGTON: A transgender woman convicted of murder was scheduled to be put to death on Tuesday in the first such execution in the United States.

Barring clemency from the governor of Missouri, Amber McLaughlin, 49, would be the first transgender person of either sex to be executed in the country, and also the first person to die by capital punishment this year in America. McLaughlin was scheduled to receive a lethal injection for a killing before her transition.

