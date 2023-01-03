 
Tuesday January 03, 2023
Missing youth found dead in Khairpur

By Our Correspondent
January 03, 2023

SUKKUR: Police on Monday claimed to have recovered the body of a youth, who had gone missing about three months ago, from an abandoned house in district Khairpur. Abdul Aziz Langah, brother of renowned lawyer Abdul Basit Langah, had gone missing from Jillani House in Khairpur.

