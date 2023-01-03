Missing youth found dead in Khairpur

SUKKUR: A police cop was martyred in a rocket attack in district Naushahroferoze on Monday. The Darbello Police of...
PESHAWAR: The police were attacked 18 times in the provincial capital during the last year in which six cops were...
PESHAWAR: The Gandhara Hindko Board and the Gandhara Hindko Academy jointly organised the Seventh Hindko Music Gala at...
ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira on Monday said PTI...
MANSEHRA: The Election Commission of Pakistan has notified names of the returning officers to hold elections for the...
LAHORE: Former information minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Fawad Chaudhry has lambasted the unification...
Comments