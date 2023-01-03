Imran destroyed economy with debt, mismanagement: Sherry

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Climate Change Senator sherry Rehman while declaring former Prime Minister and Chairman PTI Imran Khan as a “Pakistan’s ‘Economic Hitman” has said that Imran Khan destroyed Pakistan’s economy with debt, mismanagement and corruption.

“Imran Khan’s mismanagement of the economy has led to the current economic crisis. “Nowadays, Imran Khan is pretending to be an economic expert by giving lectures on how to run the economy, forgetting that he is the one responsible for bringing Pakistan to the edge of an economic collapse, as his economic policies brought the country to the brink of default,” she said in a series of tweets on Monday.

Senator Sherry Rehman said if Pakistan’s economy was in the right direction during his tenure, he would not have changed four finance ministers in his four years in power. “In Pakistan’s 70 years history, the total debt was around PKR 24,000 billion. Under the PTI government, an additional PKR 18,000 billion was added to Pakistan’s debt, increasing the total debt by 70% in just four-years.”

In the past, she said the previous governments have also engaged with IMF for economic bail out and have run successful programmes that stabilized Pakistan’s economy. However, she said the PTI government signed onto the IMF programme under the worst possible terms and conditions. Imran Khan now talks about the importance of the IMF Programme, but he violated the agreement before his ouster to save his seat while also creating problems for the incoming government.”

The minister for Climate Change said that the PDM government has saved the country from default and is working diligently to steer the country away from an economic crisis. “If Imran Khan was still in power, Pakistan would have defaulted already,” she said. She said but the PDM government made tough and unpopular decisions in order to save the economy. “We have saved Pakistan from an economic disaster in the past, and we will do it again as well. It will take time to undo the damage done to the economy which is a result of incompetent PTI’s four-years tenure,” she said.