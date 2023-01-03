JI to protest postponement of LG polls

Islamabad: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) along with following the legal course, will also register strong protest against postponement of Local Government (LG) in the federal capital.

This was stated by JI central naib ameer and candidate for slot Islamabad mayor, Mian Muhammad Aslam while talking to newsmen outside the Islamabad High Court here on Monday. Mian Aslam said the government of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) while getting LG polls postponed, committed murder of democracy and law of the land. He alleged that LG polls were postponed as the ruling coalition was seeing its defeat in polls. However, he said they would not allow the government to escape from LG elections in Islamabad.